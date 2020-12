Reading Time: 2 minutes

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

Stay informed daily with http://www.cde.news, for local perspective with a global outlook.

Sweden’s King Carl Gustaf poses for a photo, before recording his annual Christmas Day speech to the nation, at Stockholm Castle, Sweden, in this image dated 16 December 2019 and released 25 Demebcer 2019. EPA-EFE/Fredrik Sandberg/TT SWEDEN OUT

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban leaves a face-to-face EU summit, in Brussels, Belgium, 11 December 2020. EU leaders mainly focus on a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, a multi annual framework (MFF) agreement, and a new EU emissions reduction target for 2030. EPA-EFE/FRANCISCO SECO / POOL

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends his annual news conference via video conference at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia, 17 December 2020. Due to Covid-19 pandemic Putin holds his news conference this year in a remote format. EPA-EFE/ALEXEI NIKOLSKY / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends his annual news conference via video conference at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia, 17 December 2020. Due to Covid-19 pandemic Putin holds his news conference this year in a remote format. EPA-EFE/MICHAIL KLIMENTYEV / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT

(FILE) French President Emmanuel Macron seen at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, 16 December 2020 (reissued 17 December 2020). According to reports on 17 December 2020, French President was tested positive for coronavirus Covid-19. Macron will stay in isolation but will continue to perform his duties. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Milanese residents walk in the city center to do their Christmas shopping amid the second wave of the Covid-19 Coronavirus pandemic, in Milan, Italy, 16 December 2020. COVID-19 Emergency Commissioner Domenico Arcuri’s plan to start a programme of mass vaccinations for the coronavirus got the green light on Wednesday at a meeting involving central government and Italy’s regions. EPA-EFE/Andrea Fasani

Like this: Like Loading...