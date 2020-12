Reading Time: 3 minutes

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

Students wait to cross a road outside their school in Hong Kong, China. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

epa08889814 Family members of the Italian fishermen, who were released by the Libyan government after months of detention, hug each other to celebrate the happy news in front of the Parliament in Rome, Italy, 17 December 2020. According to reports, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio are flying to Benghazi, Libya to be present with releasing the Sicilian fishermen from Libyan prison. 18 fishermen from Sicily were detained in September 2020 by the Libyan coast guard at the Mediterranean Sea as they were fishing for red prawns. EPA-EFE/MASSIMO PERCOSSI

epa06920359 Children orphaned by the Boko Haram insurgency line up at the Special Orphans Learning Center initiated and managed by the Non Governmental Organisation (NGO) North-East Children’s Trust in Maiduguri, Nigeria, 26 July 2018 (Issued 31 July 2018). According to statistics from the Nigerian Borno State Government over 53 thousand children have been orphaned by the insurgency in the State. Militant Islamic terror group Boko Haram have been active in Northern Nigeria for over 10 years. EPA-EFE/STR

EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

epa08890198 A worker shovels snow in front of a portion of the Grace Church after a nor’easter snow storm hits New York, USA, 17 December 2020. A major snowstorm is passing over the northeastern portion of the United States overnight and as much as 2 feet / 0.6 meters of snow expected in some areas. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

epa08890558 A man sits alone Central Park in New York, New York, USA, 17 December 2020. A major snowstorm is passing over the northeastern portion of the United States overnight and as much as 2 feet / 0.6 meters of snow expected in some areas. EPA-EFE/Peter Foley

A file photograph shows a memorial stone in the Lockerbie memorial garden in the town’s Dryfesdale Cemetery, in Lockerbie, Scotland. EPA/BRIAN STEWART

epa06364502 Iconic singer, songwriter and performer Paul McCartney performs at NIB Stadium in Perth, Australia, 02 December 2017. His ‘One on One’ tour is his first tour of Australia since 1993. EPA-EFE/RICHARD WAINWRIGHT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

epa08879855 US President Donald Trump waves to members of the media before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., USA, 12 December 2020. Trump is going to attend the 121st Army-Navy Football Game at United States Military Academy in West Point. EPA-EFE/YURI GRIPAS / POOL

French President Emmanuel Macron, tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), giving the thumbs up, is seen on a screen as he attends by video conference a round table for the National Humanitarian Conference (NHC) at the Foreign Ministry in Paris, France, 17 December 2020. According to a statement by the Elysee Palace on 17 December 2020, French President was tested positive for coronavirus Covid-19. Macron will stay in isolation but will continue to perform his duties. EPA-EFE/CHARLES PLATIAU / POOL MAXPPP OUT

Social groups demonstrate against the general economic crisis, exacerbated by the national quarantine of the pandemic, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

epa08890794 Windows of the Uffizi Galleries in Florence are illuminated by a pop art inspired crib depicting Italian singers who participated in the Sanremo festival, but also international artists, in Florence, Italy, 17 December 2020. The unusual Nativity Scene is an installation by Italian pop art artist Marco Lodola entitled ‘Bright Nativity Scene.’ EPA-EFE/Tommaso Gallicani

