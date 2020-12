Reading Time: 2 minutes

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

View of of a PC screen as French President Emmanuel Macron speaks from the presidential residence of ‘La Lanterne’ on his Twitter account, in Versailles, near Paris, France, 19 December 2020. . EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Members of the Dutch Military police (Marechaussee) talk to a traveler in the new departure hall of the Rotterdam The Hague Airport in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, 18 December 2020. The number of gates in the renovated terminal has been expanded by three. EPA-EFE/REMKO DE WAAL

Agents of the National Guard in Chilpancingo, Guerrero, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Francisca Meza

People cross an illuminated bridge with the illuminated the fortress Hohensalzburg (top) and the Salzburger Dom (Salzburg Cathedral) in the background in the city center of Salzburg during dawn in Salzburg, Austria. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Kashmiri boys walk past icicles created by water from a leaking supply pipe in southern Kashmir’s Shopian district, 18 December 2020. The cold wave continued to sweep the region and the night temperature remained below freezing point at most places. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

A woman cries by a grave, where the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic are buried, in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia. EPA-EFE/DEDI SINUHAJI

A Kashmiri walks in front clothes hanging for drying in the sunshine in southern Kashmir’s Shopian district some 60 kilometers from Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 18 December 2020. The cold wave continued to sweep the region and the night temperature remained below freezing point at most places. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Icicles hang from a tree in southern Kashmir’s Shopian district some 60 kilometers from Srinagar, the summer capital of India Kashmir, 18 December 2020. Cold wave continued to sweep the region and the night temperature remained below freezing point at most places. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Icicles are created by water from a leaking supply pipe in southern Kashmir’s Shopian district, India Kashmir, 18 December 2020. Cold wave continued to sweep the region and the night temperature remained below freezing point at most places. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

A person handles a message hanging from a Christmas tree displayed at Termini station decorated with people’s messages, in Rome, Italy, 18 December 2020. EPA-EFE/GIUSEPPE LAMI

