Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

Stay informed daily with http://www.cde.news, for local perspective with a global outlook.

epa08895969 Britain’s Chief Negotiator of Task Force Europe David Frost (L) and British ambassador to the EU Tim Barrow (R) leave the European Commission headquarters after a short meeting with EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier in Brussels, Belgium, 20 December 2020. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

epa08891247 EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier during a debate on the future relations between the EU and UK at the plenary session of the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, 18 December 2020. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET / POOL

epa08891252 EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier leaves the hemicycle to go back to Brexit negotiations during a debate on the future relations between the EU and Britain at the plenary session of the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, 18 December 2020. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET / POOL

epa08895334 A member of Seoul city church, wearing a Santa Claus costume, has their personal data checked before attending a drive-in Christmas mass at Songgok high school in Seoul, South Korea, 20 December 2020. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

epa08802155 People leave a China CITIC Bank branch in Beijing, China, 05 November 2020 (issued 06 November 2020). According to media reports, one of the aspect of China’s new 2021-2025 ‘five-year plan’ will be a ‘dual circulation’ economic strategy. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

epa08895439 A Spanish traveler shows the Qr Code received from Balearic regional Government after filling in a Health Form at the arrivals terminal in the airpot in Palma de Majorca, Spain, 20 December 2020. Balearic Islands have started to require a negative covid-19 test not only for travelers from abroad but also for travelers on domestic flights from 20 December 2020. EPA-EFE/ATIENZA

epa08886520 US President-elect Joseph Biden (L) and Democrat Senate candidate Reverend Raphael Warnock (R) speak backstage before speaking during a ‘Get Ready to Vote’ rally ahead of the Georgia Senate runoff election at Pratt-Pullman Yard in the Kirkwood neighborhood, of Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 15 December 2020. Democrat Reverend Raphael Warnock is running against Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler and Democrat Jon Ossoff is running against Republican Senator David Perdue in a 05 January 2021 runoff election. EPA-EFE/ALYSSA POINTER / ATLANTA JOURNAL CONSTITUTION EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

epa08884903 Workers stand at the first temporary immunization center against COVID-19 in Sofia, Bulgaria, 15 December 2020. Pending the approval of a vaccine by the European Union, the Bulgarian authorities have started building temporary centers for voluntary vaccination of their citizens. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV

epa07893829 A view from the Neretva river and Old town of Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina, 03 October 2019. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN



epa08893285 Freight trucks queue up at Dover Port in Dover, Britain, 19 December 2020. Britain and the EU continue to negotiate a post-Brexit trade deal as the current Brexit transition period will end on 31 December. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN





epa08895050 People line up at Sydney Domestic Airport, as they try to depart for interstate destinations, in Sydney, Australia, 20 December 2020. According to media reports Australian states are imposing restrictions for travellers from the northern beaches and greater Sydney area, after an outbreak of COVID-19 was detected. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

epa08894797 Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo jubilates after scoring a goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match Parma Calcio vs Juventus FC at Ennio Tardini stadium in Parma, Italy, 19 December 2020. EPA-EFE/ELISABETTA BARACCHI

