CDE News Views – This Day in Photos

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

epa08898139 Fr. Francesco Patton, Custos of the Holy Land (L) and Amit Reem, Jerusalem District Archaeologist for the Israel Antiquities Authority (R), show a 2000-year-old ritual bath discovered at a site dating from the time of Jesus’s presence in Jerusalem, at the Garden of Gethsemane church in Jerusalem, 21 December 2020. According to the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA), it is one of the first archaeological evidence of its kind of Second Temple-period activity at Gethsemane. The bath was unearthed near the modern church during archaeological excavations conducted by the Israel Antiquities Authority in collaboration with scholars from the Studium Biblicum Franciscanum. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI / POOL

epa08898133 A view of the remains of a previously unknown church that was founded at the end of the Byzantine period (sixth century CE) and a 2000-year-old ritual bath discovered at the site dating from the time of Jesus’s presence in Jerusalem, at the Garden of Gethsemane church in Jerusalem, 21 December 2020, 21 December 2020. According to the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA), the discovery is one of the first archaeological evidence of its kind of Second Temple-period activity at Gethsemane. The bath was unearthed near the modern church during archaeological excavations conducted by the Israel Antiquities Authority in collaboration with scholars from the Studium Biblicum Franciscanum. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI / POOL

Lorry queues at the entrance to the port in Dover, Britain, 22 December 2020. France has closed its border with the UK for 48 hours over concerns about the new coronavirus variant. Freight lorries cannot cross by sea or through the Eurotunnel and the Port of Dover has closed to outbound traffic. EPA-EFE/VICKIE FLORES

A freight lorry passes as the Port of Dover remains closed in Dover, Britain, 21 December 2020. France has closed its border with the UK for 48 hours over concerns about the new coronavirus variant. Freight lorries cannot cross by sea or through the Eurotunnel and the Port of Dover has closed to outbound traffic. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

epa07470505 A US F-35A stealth fighter jet arrives at an air base in Cheongju, South Korea, 29 March 2019. It is one of a pair of the jets that South Korea received on the day, part of the 40 that South Korea agreed to buy in a 2014 contract. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

epa08381276 Air Asia aircrafts sit on the tarmac at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Indonesia, 24 April 2020. The Indonesian government has banned commercial air travel from 24 April to 01 June 2020, in an effort to prevent people from returning to their hometowns to celebrate the Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday during the holy month of Ramadan and spreading= coronavirus. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Passengers at Heathrow airport in London, Britain, 21 December 2020. France has become the latest country to ban air and rail travel from the UK following news of the new variant Covid-19 that has spread rapidly across London and south-east England. Most of the countries in the EU have suspended flights to and from the UK in the light of this mutated coronavirus strain. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

epa03998210 Floral tributes are placed at the memorian on Dryfesdale Cemetery in Lockerbie, Scotland, 21 December 2013. Britain was due to mark the 25th anniversary of the Lockerbie bombing on 21 December, with memorials for the 270 victims being held in London and in the Scottish town where Pan Am flight 103 came crashing down following a terrorist attack. Pam Am flight 103 was flying from London to New York on 21 December 1988 when it exploded in the air and crashed onto Lockerbie, killing everyone on board and 11 people on the ground. EPA/BRIAN STEWART

epa08891576 Conjoined twin male babies lay inside an incubator at the neonatal intensive care unit of Al-Sabaeen hospital, in Sana’a, Yemen, 18 December 2020. A Yemeni woman on 16 December gave birth to twin boys who were physically joined together at the chest and abdomen. Local health authorities in Sana’a have issued a plea for the twin to be allowed to leave war-torn Yemen for their surgical separation abroad. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

