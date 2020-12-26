CDE News Views – This Day in Photos

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

A policeman bends over markers on the ground during investigations at the crime scene in Berlin, Germany, 26 December 2020. Media reports state, that four persons were injured after shots have been fired in the early morning hours. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

epa08904441 Hungarian head physician Zsuzsanna Varnai receives a vaccine after the first batch of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines against the new coronavirus bought by Hungary arrived at the Southern Pest Central Hospital in Budapest, Hungary, 26 December 2020. The first shipment of vaccines produced in Puurs, Belgium, contains 9,750 doses and will be distributed to other hospitals from here to be administered to 4,875 healthcare workers in Hungary. EPA-EFE/SZILARD KOSZTICSAK HUNGARY OUT



epa08892973 People wearing protective face masks walk out of an underpass in Beijing, China, 19 December 2020. China reported 17 newly confirmed coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases on Chinese mainland on 18 December, including three domestically transmitted cases, two of which in Beijing, according to China’s National Health Commission. EPA-EFE/WU HONG



Health workers receive the first Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine at the UZ Leuven hospital in Leuven, Belgium, 26 December 2020. Some 12.5 million doses of the vaccine are being shipped to European countries after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) gave the green light to European countries to start COVID-19 vaccinations in the coming days using shot jointly developed by US company Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech. EPA-EFE/NICOLAS MAETERLINCK / POOL







A photojournalist takes pictures of the vaccine refrigerators during a display by the Greek Health Ministry, at a warehouse in Athens, Greece, 20 December 2020. A campaign to raise public awareness for vaccination against Covid-19 will begin with briefings broadcast live every Monday evening, the Ministry of Health said this weekend. EPA-EFE/YANNIS KOLESIDIS



File photo – EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL



epa08898048 Passengers at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport in Helsinki, Finland, 21 December 2020. Finnair has cancelled all flights between Finland and Britain for two weeks starting 21 December 2020. Finland is following many other countries in stopping direct flights from Britain due to a new, highly-contagious variant of the Covid-19 virus. EPA-EFE/KIMMO BRANDT

epa08858048 Ethiopian refugees from Tigray region at the Um Rakuba refugee camp, the same camp that hosted Ethiopian refugees during the famine in the 1980s, some 80 kilometers from the Ethiopian-Sudan border in Sudan, 30 November 2020 (issued 02 December 2020). According to World Food Programme on 02 December, about 12,000 Ethiopian refugees from Tigray are accomodated in the Um Rakuba camp as over 40,000 Ethiopian refugees fleed to Sudan since the start of fights in the northern Tigray region of Ethiopia. Ethiopia’s military intervention comes after Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) forces allegedly attacked an army base on 03 November 2020 sparking weeks of unrest. According to reports on 02 December 2020, UN reached an agreement with Ethiopian government to provide aid for the Tigray region of Ethiopia. EPA-EFE/ALA KHEIR

People carry luggages walking on a pedestrian bridge in Beijing, China,15 December 2020. According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on 15 December that China’s economy keeps up a steady recovery in November, with major economic indicators such as growth in consumption and investment rallying to the best levels of the 2020. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

A file photo showing an aerial view of the Neverland Ranch of late US pop star Michael Jackson in Santa Ynez, California, USA, 20 November 2003 (reissued 25 December 2020). The spokesman of Ron Burkle, a former friend of Michael Jackson, said Burkle recently bought the estate that is located in Los Olivos, California for 22 million USD as was reported by the Wall Street Journal. In 2015, the ranch was first listed for 100 million USD. EPA-EFE/ARMANDO ARORIYO

A man wearing Santa Claus costume walks through streets at Ikebukuro in Tokyo, Japan, 24 December 2020 after Tokyo marked new high record 888 cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus infections per day. The COVID-19 infection cases in Japan has topped 200,000 on 21 December 2020. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

