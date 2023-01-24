Centre-right European leaders seeking options leading to tie-up with Meloni – Politico

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Centre-right politicians in Brussels and Strasbourg are considering ways to involve, or even eventually to include, Giorgia Meloni’s hard-right with the continent’s mainstream conservative, Politico has revealed. This move comes at a time where the Socialists are struggling to retain support after the Qatar scandal, while centre-right parties have suffered losses in France and Germany.

Prior to her election to power in Rome, politicians across the political divide had expressed concern at Meloni’s fascist past and hard-line migration talk. Yet, since her election, high-ranking figures from Europe’s centre right, including EC President Ursula von der leyen, EP President Roberta Metsola and EPP leader Manfred Weber have all spent time discussing various issues with Meloni.

According to the report, a number of MEPs and centre-right politicians have been pushing to bring Meloni into a right-wing alliance which would give it enough clout in the European Council and Parliament to keep control of the top European jobs.

The EPP is the largest group in the European Parliament, and includes traditional centre-right parties from Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats to Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia. However the nature of its majority is extremely limited that it has to share power with socialists, occasionally requiring support from the greens and liberals to push through its agenda.

Involving Meloni could mean a tie-up with the hard-right European Conservatives and Reformists, of which the Italian PM is a President. Its membership includes far-rigjht parties such as the Swedish Democrats and Spanish Vox. While a number of EU politicians are in favour of the idea, for others, the thought of potentially embracing euroskeptics is too risky.“There can certainly be an alliance, perhaps extended to the liberals,” Italian Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani said earlier this month.

On the other hand, politicians particularly from Germany and Poland have expressed conern. Polish MEPs described the tie-up as “suicide”, as it would require them to sit together with their local arch-political rivals, the anti-EU Law and Justice Party ahead of elections in the fall. “We want a stronger Europe,” said Andrezj Halicki, head of Poland’s delegation to the EPP. “They [Law and Justice] want a weaker Europe. There is no bridge.”

via Politico

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first