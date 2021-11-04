Cervical cancer rates cut by almost 90% in women who had HPV vaccine, new study shows

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Cervical cancer rates are almost 90% lower in women vaccinated against HPV, a new study has found.

Women offered the vaccine between the ages of 12 and 13 were found to have cancer rates 87% lower than in previous generations, according to a study published in The Lancet.

Researchers also found a reduction of 62% in women vaccinated between ages 14 and 16.

The first generation of women, who were offered “catch-up” jabs aged between 16 and 18, were found to have a 34% reduction in cervical cancer rates.

HPV vaccination has been introduced in 100 countries as part of efforts by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to eliminate cervical cancer.

It is a common sexually transmitted infection, with some types being linked to cervical cancer in women and head and neck cancer in men.

