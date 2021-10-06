Chamber welcomes National Employment Policy, says it identifies the key challenges of our labour market

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Malta Chamber has welcomed the recommendations proposed in The National Employment Policy launched yesterday by Finance Minister Clyde Caruana, one which identifies the key challenges in our labour market.

This Policy takes on board several of the proposals for a National Workforce strategy published by the Malta Chamber’s HR and Talent committee in August, outlining 56 tangible recommendations, paired with 48 quantifiable success measures.

“The Government’s new Employment policy is aligned to the Malta Chamber’s belief that our workforce needs to be elevated further through continuous upskilling and enhanced productivity”, the President of the Malta Chamber, Ms Marisa Xuereb said.

The Chamber notes that amongst its recommendations, those taken onboard included tax incentives aimed towards those who wish to work after retirement as well as the equivalent treatment of overtime and part-time employment; the setting up of a National Skills governing body to develop a skills strategy that can address the gaps and map out the skills needed in the future supported with adequate guidance and Strengthening work-based learning programmes and promoting lifelong learning supplemented with the need for continuous up-skilling and re-skilling of employees.

The Malta Chamber said it will be reviewing the Government’s policy in greater detail and offers its assistance to make the country more competitive whilst building a people-centred economy which promotes further sustainability.