Champions League: Bayern hopeful of overcoming PSG deficit

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick has urged his players to be more clinical and force Paris St Germain into mistakes as they look to overturn a 3-2 deficit in Tuesday’s Champions League quarter-final second leg at the Parc des Princes.

Holders Bayern dominated for long stretches in the first leg in Munich but missed a bagful of chances in the absence of top scorer Robert Lewandowski, falling to their first loss in the Champions League in more than two years.

Flick, however, is confident his side will respond positively.

“We had many chances but we were not as decisive as we should have been and we have to improve,” Flick told a news conference on Monday. “We will do everything we can and approach the game with optimism.

“We have to make sure tomorrow we show same ambition that PSG showed against us. We have to force them into making mistakes. We know we have to score at least two goals.

“It will be a tough task, but these are the games we play football for. We want to cause a mini upset in Paris. Of course, we’ll be delighted if we manage that.”

Like this: Like Loading...