Charles Michel to miss Strasbourg plenary due to Covid contact

EU Council president Charles Michel will miss this week’s European Parliament plenary in Strasbourg, after being in close contact with a positive Covid case, he tweeted on Wednesday.

I have been informed that I was in close contact with someone who tested positive.



Therefore I will not be able to attend today’s @Europarl_EN plenary in Strasbourg. — Charles Michel (@eucopresident) January 19, 2022

French president Emmanuel Macron is due to address the session on Wednesday, setting out the priorities for the French presidency of the EU which runs from January to June. EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen is also currently in isolation.

Photo – European Council President Charles Michel. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER MATTHYS / POOL

Via EU Observer