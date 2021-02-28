Charles Michel visits Moldova

Reading Time: < 1 minute

During a brief visit to Chișinău, European Council President Charles Michel on Sunday praised Moldova’s renewed efforts to contain corruption and strengthen the rule of law, and pledged continuing help for the country in combatting the coronavirus pandemic.

Michel’s visit to the Moldovan capital was the first stop on a swing through EU’s “eastern neighborhood,” amid deepening tensions between Brussels and Moscow.

The EU last week approved new sanctions on four senior Russian officials as punishment for the jailing of opposition figure Alexei Navalny.

Michel’s trip will also take him to Georgia and Ukraine.

