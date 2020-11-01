Charlie Hebdo trial suspended after suspect tests positive for Covid

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The main suspect in a trial over the 2015 Charlie Hebdo massacre has tested positive for coronavirus, prompting the court to suspend hearings until Wednesday.

Ali Riza Polat is accused of having helped the killers of 12 people in the 2015 attack on satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo, a female police officer a day later, and four hostages at a Jewish supermarket.

The 10 accused accomplices must now be tested and “the resumption of the trial will depend on the results of these tests and the development of the health of the people concerned”, presiding judge Regis de Jorna said in an email to lawyers Saturday.

