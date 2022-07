Chelsea appoint Glick as president of business

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Chelsea have appointed Tom Glick as their president of business, the Premier League club said on Monday.

Previously chief commercial officer of the City Football Group, Glick will assume day-to-day operational control of the club, including managing its global commercial strategy, driving revenue growth and enhancing fan engagement, the statement said.

His appointment follows the departure of several executives and staff members at Stamford Bridge following the takeover led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital.

“Chelsea FC is an iconic sports institution, known and admired all over the world. I have been very impressed with the vision and mission of Todd Boehly and Clearlake,” Glick said in a statement.

“They have the Chelsea community at the heart of everything they do. We have a huge opportunity here to enhance performance across the board, on behalf of everyone we serve.”

Glick was president of NFL franchise Carolina Panthers until February. He was previously chief executive of Derby County and has served on the English Football League board.

via Reuters