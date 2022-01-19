Chelsea drop more points in draw at Brighton

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Chelsea’s winless run in the Premier League stretched to four matches on Tuesday, as a 1-1 draw away to Brighton and Hove Albion saw their slender titles hopes suffer yet more damage.

Hakim Ziyech’s opportunist strike gave Thomas Tuchel’s side the lead against the run of play in the 28th minute but they lacked spark and could have no complaints.

An easy-on-the-eye Brighton were rewarded for their endeavour when Adam Webster thundered a header past Kepa Arrizabalaga on the hour after some intense home pressure.

Chelsea began to dominate late on but could not force a winner as Brighton dug deep to preserve their point.

Having been serious title contenders a few weeks ago, Chelsea have managed only three points from the last 12 available and remain in third place with 44 points, 12 behind leaders Manchester City having played a game more.

They are also one point behind Liverpool having played two games more and unless they start to get back on the victory trail soon, they could find their top-four place under threat.

via Reuters