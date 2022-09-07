Chelsea sack Tuchel after Champions League defeat, Potter in pole

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Chelsea sacked manager Thomas Tuchel on Wednesday the day after his team suffered a shock 1-0 defeat away by Dinamo Zagreb in their opening game of the Champions League.

The Premier League club confirmed on its website that they had parted company with the German coach who guided Chelsea to Champions League glory in his first season.

Chelsea Football Club part company with Thomas Tuchel. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 7, 2022

“On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the Club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the Club,” the club said.

“Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea’s history after winning the Champions League, the Super Cup and Club World Cup in his time here.”

While Chelsea have not started the season especially well, having lost two of their opening six Premier League games, Tuchel’s exit is still a surprising move.

He made an instant impact when replacing club great Frank Lampard in January 2021, reviving the team’s Premier League season and taking them to the Champions League final where they beat Manchester City.

Under Tuchel Chelsea also won the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup last season. Meanwhile, the Guardian reports that the London club has approached Brighton for permission to speak to Graham Potter. Potter is Chelsea’s first choice but Mauricio Pochettino and Zinedine Zidane, both of whom are out of work, are also on their shortlist.

via Reuters