Chelsea, Southampton, finalise FA Cup quarter-final line-up

Reading Time: 2 minutes

London (dpa) – Chelsea and Southampton completed the FA Cup quarter-final line-up on Thursday with respective fifth-round victories.

Tammy Abraham scored the only goal as Chelsea won 1-0 at Barnsley while Danny Ings and Stuart Armstron gave Southampton a 2-0 win at Wolves.

Chelsea will host Sheffield United in the last eight while Southampton are away to neighbours Bournemouth.

Favourites Manchester City travel to Everton while Manchester United will go to Leicester.

Championship side Barnsley kept Premier League club Chelsea at bay for just over an hour but Abraham broke the deadlock after great work by Billy Gilmour and Reece James.

At Wolves, Ings opened the scoring four minutes into the second half and Armstrong took advantage of a mistake by John Ruddy to seal victory on 90 minutes.

“Give credit to them they are a good side,” Abraham said. “I knew chances would come eventually I just had to be in the right place at the right time.

“I just had to stay patient for the goal. I grew up being a defender so it was instinctive reactions and being in the right place. I saw the ball coming and had to do something and it worked.”

Southampton’s victory ended a run of four straight defeats and manager Ralph Hasenhuettl said he thought it “was deserved.”

“We had a good performance,” he said. “It is a little bit easier when you have more alternatives for the bench and that gives us more chances to pick a strong side.

“Today we had a good side on the pitch and the guys did a good job.

“We still tried to be patient and find the gaps. The longer the game was going, the more chances we had. We had the bigger chances, so it was absolutely deserved.”

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo said his side were missing a creative spark.

“We are not producing enough,” he said. “The final touch is not there and we are not clinical enough. We have problems in the final third of the pitch.

“It requires improvement. It requires better decisions and it is our job to improve our players. On Sunday we are going to face Southampton again and we need to give them a better fight.”Chelsea, Southampton, complete FA Cup quarter-final line-up

