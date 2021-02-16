Chelsea, West Ham leapfrog Liverpool to reach top five

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Chelsea and West Ham United both leapfrogged Liverpool with comfortable home victories over Sheffield United and Newcastle United respectively.

The Londoners continued their resurgence since sacking Frank Lampard and appointing German mentor Thomas Tuchel, settling the encounter against the Magpies before half time with two goals in eight minutes by Olivier Giroud and Timo Werner.

David Moyes’ Irons easily disposed of the bottom club with a 3-0 victory with strikes from Declan Rice from the stop, Issa Diop and Ryan Fredericks.

The two London clubs move up to fourth and fifth respectively with 42 points, displacing reigning champions Liverpool to sixth with 40 points.

About CDEIU – Intelligence you can trust.

Like this: Like Loading...