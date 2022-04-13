Chelsea’s Tuchel disappointed referee was ‘smiling and laughing’ with Ancelotti

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said he was disappointed to see referee Szymon Marciniak “smiling and laughing” with Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti after the Premier League side went out of the Champions League quarter-finals 5-4 on aggregate on Tuesday.

Trailing 3-1 from the first leg at Stamford Bridge, holders Chelsea looked on course for an astonishing comeback after taking a 3-0 lead in the return leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, the hosts leveled the tie at 4-4 with 10 minutes left before Karim Benzema scored in extra time to put Real Madrid through to the semi-finals. nL2N2WA2GS]

Tuchel told a news conference he was disappointed that Marciniak was having “a good time with Carlo” after the final whistle.

“When I wanted to go and say thank you, he was smiling and laughing with the opponent’s coach,” Tuchel added.

“I think this is the very wrong time to do this after the final whistle, 126 minutes of a team giving their heart. When you go and see a referee smiling and laughing with the other coach, it’s bad timing. I told him this.”

He added: “I’m very disappointed for the referee that he did not check (the disallowed Alonso goal)… but that’s what you get when you play Real Madrid in the Champions League.”

via Reuters