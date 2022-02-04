Cheques announcement a smokescreen – PN / Malta News Briefing – Friday 4 February 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Cheques announcement a smokescreen – PN

Government’s announcement to hand between 100 and 200 euro in cheques to workers and pensioners was a smokescreen intended to cover-up the news that PM Robert Abela’s law firm received a 17,000-monthly concession by former PM Joseph Muscat. PN Spokesperson Peter Agius said “the measures announced by Abela [yesterday], were already announced in the budget last November. This is nothing but a smokescreen to cover actual news on Abela’s PA contract and that Joseph Muscat, was given an office in Sa Maison”. Agius said statistics by the National Statistics Office show the rise in wages was not enough to compensate for the rising cost-of-living: “Abela gets a €17,000 a month to work on weekends, while you get €1.75 a week. We believe we have to take the right measures to address the rising cost-of-living,” Agius said.



Cabinet approves femicide changes

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a set of amendments to the Criminal Code which have the aim of introducing for the first time in our legal history the concept of femicide, or better the gender-motivated killing of a women or girl. By means of these amendments, three main changes will occur: the law will now be providing a list of femicidal circumstances that will guide the Court for a harsher penalty when a person is found guilty of homicide; the law will also be providing that homicides with femicidal circumstances would be excluded from qualifying as being an excusable homicide on the basis of the so-called defence of sudden passion; and the law will also similarly regulate the offence of attempted homicide undertaken in femicidal circumstances.

Covid-19 update: Two men and a woman have died, as 240 new COVID-19 cases were diagnosed overnight. The health authorities said the number of cases in hospital had stayed constant at 92, with five in intensive care. The latest victims were aged 63, 93 and 87. The number of people who died while COVID-positive has now reached 559. A total of 318 people recovered overnight, leaving 2,742 active cases.