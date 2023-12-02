Cher to start recording new album

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Cher has revealed that she will start recording a new album in February 2024 after admitting she “really forgot how much I liked singing”.

The 77-year-old singer and actress released her first festive studio album, Christmas, in October. It was her first original content in five years.

Speaking at the Odeon Luxe in Leicester Square, London on Friday evening about making more music, she said: “Well I haven’t made anything for a long time, and Alexander [Edwards, her music executive boyfriend] said to me when we first met, ‘Why aren’t you singing?’

“I said I don’t know…I wasn’t inspired and then he brought me some songs that were really great that I’m gonna [put] on this next album I’m about to do.”

After loud cheers from the audience, she added: “I’m in the groove and so I might as well do it because I really forgot how much I liked singing. I’m going to start it in February.”

The singer shot to fame in the 1960s as one half of husband and wife duo, Sonny & Cher. The pair went on to become TV stars with The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour before later divorcing.

She then embarked on a successful solo singing career and turned her hand to the silver screen, winning the Oscar for best actress for the 1988 film, Moonstruck.

Friday’s event, In Conversation with Cher, was hosted by Ken Bruce, the Greatest Hits Radio host, and Harriet Scott of Magic Radio.

Read more via The Telegraph

