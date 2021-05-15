Pope Francis on Saturday urged families, educational and public institutions to tackle with renewed determination the scourge of child abuse, paedophilia and child pornography, describing them as “psychological murder”. “Continue your work without hesitation, paying particular attention to the educational aspect, in order to form a firm conscience in people and eradicate the culture of abuse and exploitation,” the Pope told some 50 members of the Meter Association. The group founded in Sicily, Italy, in 1989 by Father Fortunato Di Noto, has been championing the rights of children especially against child pornography and paedophilia.
Vatican News