Child in Melbourne hospital test positive for coronavirus

A child receiving treatment in the oncology ward at the Royal Children’s hospital in Melbourne has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Australian state of Victoria, which has been under one of the strictest, longest lockdowns in the world, has recorded four new coronavirus cases and one death, bringing the state’s toll from the virus to 817 and the national figure to 905.

It’s the sixth day in a row the state has recorded an increase of new cases in the single digits.

A sign for a children COVID-19 testing facility is displayed outside of the Royal Childrens Hospital in Melbourne, Australia.

From Monday, people in Melbourne are now allowed to travel 25km from home and there will be no limit on time spent outdoors.

Outdoor gatherings have an increased limit from five people to 10 from two households, while facilities such as skate parks, golf courses and tennis courts will reopen.

Melburnians will also be able to get a haircut, see an allied health professional, renovate their home, wash their car and bid at an auction, though a number of strict safety protocols will be in place.

Via EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS

