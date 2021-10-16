China absent from record 23-race 2022 Formula One calendar

LONDON (Reuters) – Formula One’s governing body approved a record 23-race calendar for 2022 on Friday, with the Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai missing for the third year in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Races in Australia, Singapore, Canada and Japan — all cancelled for the past two seasons — were included in a season that marks the start of a new era for the sport with a major regulation change.
“Due to ongoing pandemic conditions, China will not be included on the 2022 calendar. China will be restored to the calendar as soon as conditions allow,” Formula One said in a statement.
The season will start at Bahrain’s Sakhir circuit on March 20 and end at Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina on Nov. 20, the championship’s earliest finish since 2010.
Formula One’s governing body approved 2022 calendar features the following 23 races:
March 20 – Bahrain, Sakhir Circuit
March 27 – Saudi Arabia, Jeddah
April 10 – Australia, Melbourne
April 24 – Emilia Romagna, Imola (Italy)
May 8 – Miami
May 22 – Spain, Barcelona
May 29 – Monaco
June 12 – Azerbaijan, Baku
June 19 – Canada, Montreal
July 3 – Britain, Silverstone
July 10 – Austria, Spielberg
July 24 – France, Le Castellet
July 31 – Hungary, Budapest
Aug 28 – Belgium, Spa-Francorchamps
Sept 4 – Netherlands, Zandvoort
Sept 11 – Italy, Monza
Sept 25 – Russia, Sochi
Oct 2 – Singapore
Oct 9 – Japan, Suzuka
Oct 23 – United States, Austin
Oct 30 – Mexico, Mexico City
Nov 13 – Brazil, Sao Paulo
Nov 20 – Abu Dhabi, Yas Marina
