China absent from record 23-race 2022 Formula One calendar

LONDON (Reuters) – Formula One’s governing body approved a record 23-race calendar for 2022 on Friday, with the Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai missing for the third year in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Races in Australia, Singapore, Canada and Japan — all cancelled for the past two seasons — were included in a season that marks the start of a new era for the sport with a major regulation change.

“Due to ongoing pandemic conditions, China will not be included on the 2022 calendar. China will be restored to the calendar as soon as conditions allow,” Formula One said in a statement.

The season will start at Bahrain’s Sakhir circuit on March 20 and end at Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina on Nov. 20, the championship’s earliest finish since 2010.

Formula One’s governing body approved 2022 calendar features the following 23 races:

March 20 – Bahrain, Sakhir Circuit

March 27 – Saudi Arabia, Jeddah

April 10 – Australia, Melbourne

April 24 – Emilia Romagna, Imola (Italy)

May 8 – Miami

May 22 – Spain, Barcelona

May 29 – Monaco

June 12 – Azerbaijan, Baku

June 19 – Canada, Montreal

July 3 – Britain, Silverstone

July 10 – Austria, Spielberg

July 24 – France, Le Castellet

July 31 – Hungary, Budapest

Aug 28 – Belgium, Spa-Francorchamps

Sept 4 – Netherlands, Zandvoort

Sept 11 – Italy, Monza

Sept 25 – Russia, Sochi

Oct 2 – Singapore

Oct 9 – Japan, Suzuka

Oct 23 – United States, Austin

Oct 30 – Mexico, Mexico City

Nov 13 – Brazil, Sao Paulo

Nov 20 – Abu Dhabi, Yas Marina

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Christian Radnedge)