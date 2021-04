Reading Time: < 1 minute

China has administered 133.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of April 2, the National Health Commission said on Saturday.

That compares with around 126.6 million doses given as of April 1, indicating an increase of about 7.2 million doses. (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

SHANGHAI (Reuters)

Like this: Like Loading...