China’s current COVID-19 vaccines can tackle new coronavirus variants spreading in India and can provide protection “to a certain extent”, based on preliminary research results, a disease control expert said on Thursday.

Speaking at a news briefing, Shao Yiming, a researcher at the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, did not elaborate on the specific vaccines or variants he referred to.

Photo:A medical worker prepares a shot of Sinovac Biotech vaccine against the COVID-19 coronavirus disease at a community health station in Yantai, east China’s Shandong province. EPA-EFE/WEN TAN