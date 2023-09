Reading Time: < 1 minute

BEIJING, Sept 21 (Reuters) – The 10th China-European Union High-Level Economic and Trade Dialogue will be held in Beijing on Sept. 25, the Chinese commerce ministry said on Thursday.

Chinese Vice-Premier He Lifeng will co-chair the meeting with European Commissioner for Trade Valdis Dombrovskis.

