China local authority warns of coronavirus on packaging of imported Brazilian pork

Packaging on a batch of frozen pork imported from Brazil which had entered a district in Eastern China’s Shandong province has tested positive for the coronavirus, the local government said.

Residents of the Wendeng district in Weihai city who may have come into contact with the pork should report to authorities, the local government said in a notice.

It did not say which Brazilian company the frozen meat came from.

In another development, China suspended imports from FIREXPA S.A., an Ecuadorian seafood product manufacturer, after the novel coronavirus was found on the packaging of a batch of imported frozen fish, according to a notice by the General Administration of Customs.

The suspension will last one week, according to the notice, which was posted online on Saturday.

Chinese customs have said they will suspend imports from companies for a week if frozen food products tested positive for coronavirus and for a month if a supplier’s products tested positive for a third time or more.

The pandemic has been largely controlled in China, with daily life in much of the country returning to normal, although an outbreak emerged recently in the western region of Xinjiang.

