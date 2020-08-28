China marks 12 days with no local transmission

Reading Time: < 1 minute

China has reported nine new Covid-19 cases, compared with eight a day earlier, the country’s health authority said on Friday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all new infections were imported cases involving travellers from overseas, marking the 12th consecutive day of no local transmissions.

The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 85,013, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

To put that figure in context, India recorded 75,760 cases yesterday alone.

