China reports African swine fever outbreak on Hainan island

China reported an outbreak of African swine fever (ASF) at a pig farm on Hainan island in the southern part of the country, the Paris-based World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Tuesday.

African swine fever is harmless to humans but often deadly to pigs.

The virus slashed pig and pork output in China, the world’s top market, in recent years.

On Monday, Bulgarian veterinary authorities on Monday reported a new outbreak of African swine fever at an industrial farm that has a total of 180 pigs in the southern village of Radinovo.

The outbreak is the second at an industrial farm in a Balkan country this year, the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency said in a statement.

