China reports shortages of flu vaccine after rush to avoid ‘twindemic

In China surge in demand for flu shots in cities has caused shortages, long lines and triple markups on vaccines by scalpers selling them online.

Residents, afraid of the possibility of catching both the flu and Covid-19 – what some have called a “twindemic”, have rushed to clinics since China began its flu vaccine campaign in September.

Chinese health authorities in September advised residents to get shots for the flu, whose symptoms are similar to early stage Covid-19 and could complicate efforts to contain the virus this winter. Officials have also said that Covid-19 combined with the flu could raise mortality rates.

