China says Taiwan election result shows people want peace

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Nov 26 (Reuters) – China’s government said on Saturday the results of local elections in Taiwan “revealed that mainstream public opinion in the island is for peace, stability and a good life”, after the ruling Democratic Progressive Party performed badly.

China will continue to work with Taiwan’s people to promote peaceful relations and firmly oppose Taiwan independence and foreign interference, China’s Taiwan Affairs Office said in a statement carried by the official Xinhua news agency.

(Writing by Ben BlanchardEditing by Mark Heinrich)

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first