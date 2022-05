Reading Time: < 1 minute

BEIJING, May 12 (Reuters) – China would “strictly limit” unnecessary travel outside the country by Chinese citizens as part of its COVID-19 response, the National Immigration Administration said in a statement on Thursday.

Officials should strictly prevent COVID outbreaks caused by illegal entry into China, according to the statement.

PHOTO: Staffs wearing protective gears stand next an Olympics sign at the Beijing International Airport in China. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN