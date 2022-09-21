China urges dialogue, consultation after Putin’s warning to West

Reading Time: 4 minutes

BEIJING, Sept 21 (Reuters) – China’s foreign ministry urged all parties to engage in dialogue and consultation and find a way to address the security concerns of all parties after Russian President Vladimir Putin warned the West over what he described as “nuclear blackmail”.

China’s position on Ukraine is consistent and clear, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a regular media briefing on Wednesday.

Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia’s first mobilisation since World War Two and warned that Moscow would defend itself with the might of all its vast arsenal if faced with a nuclear threat from the West.

Here is some of the reactions to his speech:

UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL ADVISER MYKHAILO PODOLYAK

“Absolutely predictable appeal, which looks more like an attempt to justify their own failure,” he said in a text message to Reuters.

“The war is clearly not going according to Russia’s scenario and therefore required Putin to make extremely unpopular decisions to mobilise and severely restrict the rights of people.”

BRIDGET BRINK, U.S. AMBASSADOR TO UKRAINE

“Sham referenda and mobilization are signs of weakness, of Russian failure,” Brink said on Twitter. “The United States will never recognise Russia’s claim to purportedly annexed Ukrainian territory.”

BRITISH DEFENCE SECRETARY BEN WALLACE

“Putin’s breaking of his own promises not to mobilise parts of his population and the illegal annexation of parts of Ukraine, are an admission that his invasion is failing.”

“No amount of threats and propaganda can hide the fact that Ukraine is winning this war, the international community are united and Russia is becoming a global pariah.”

BRITISH FOREIGN OFFICE MINISTER GILLIAN KEEGAN

“Clearly it’s something that we should take very seriously because, you know, we’re not in control – I’m not sure he’s in control either, really. This is obviously an escalation,” she told Sky News.

GERMANY’S VICE CHANCELLOR ROBERT HABECK

He said it was “another bad and wrong step from Russia, which of course we will discuss and consult on politically regarding how to respond”.

CZECH PRIME MINISTER PETR FIALA

“The partial mobilisation declared by V.Putin is an attempt to further escalate the war Russia launched against Ukraine, and it is further proof that Russia is the sole aggressor.

“It is needed to help Ukraine, and in our own interest, we must continue with it.”

SLOVAK PRIME MINISTER EDUARD HEGER

“I strongly condemn Russia’s pseudo referendums on occupied territories of Ukraine. It’s an illegal annexation, which can’t be accepted. We reiterate our support for Ukraine’s full territorial #integrity and sovereignty!”

POLISH PRIME MINISTER MATEUSZ MORAWIECKI

“We will do all we can with our allies, so that NATO supports Ukraine even more so that it can defend itself,” Morawiecki said, urging more help for Kyiv from Western allies.

DUTCH PRIME MINISTER MARK RUTTE

“The mobilisation, calling for referenda in the Donetsk, it is all a sign of panic. His rhetoric on nuclear weapons is something we have heard many times before, and it leaves us cold,” Rutte told Dutch broadcaster NOS. “It is all part of the rhetoric we know. I would advise to remain calm.”

LITHUANIA DEFENCE MINISTER ARVYDAS ANUSAUSKAS

Lithuania raised the readiness level of its army’s rapid response force “to prevent any provocations from the Russian side”. “Since Russia’s military mobilisation will also be carried out in the Kaliningrad region, in our neighborhood, Lithuania cannot just watch,” Anusauskas wrote on Facebook.

ROMANIAN PRIME MINISTER NICOLAE CIUCA

“Today is international peace day and instead of celebrating it properly, unfortunately, this morning we took note with concern of President Putin’s statement regarding the partial mobilization of the Russian Federation’s army and the so-called referenda.”

FINLAND’S DEFENCE MINISTER ANTTI KAIKKONEN

“Our defence forces are well prepared and the situation is closely monitored.”

MOLDOVA’S FOREIGN MINISTER NICU POPESCU

“Moldova strongly condemns Russia’s plan to annex occupied Ukrainian regions through pretend referenda. We reaffirm support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of #Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders.”



