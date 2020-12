Reading Time: < 1 minute

China’s aviation regulator said on Sunday that the suspension of flights to and from the United Kingdom would last until Jan. 10.

The regulator’s announcement came after the foreign ministry said China would suspend direct United Kingdom flights over fears of a new strain of the coronavirus.

Main Photo: A woman walks in front of the Christmas tree in a shopping mall in Shanghai, China. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

