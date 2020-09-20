Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
China, Coronavirus

Chinese virus expert appeals for vigilance for the approaching winter

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Wu Zunyou, chief epidemiologist at the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, says a fifth wave of the virus in China is possible, amid warnings that vigilance was needed for the approaching winter.

The South China Morning Post reports Wu characterised the four waves so far as:

  • The first outbreak in Wuhan, controlled by early March
  • A regional outbreak in north-eastern China in April and May, driven by imported cases
  • The outbreak starting at a Beijing food market in June
  • Sporadic cases in the north-eastern city of Dalian and Urumqi, the capital of the Xinjiang region, in July

“Except for the initial outbreak in Wuhan, the outbreaks were sporadic, regional cases and they were effectively controlled,” Wu said.

