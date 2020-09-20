Chinese warplanes enter Taiwan airspace

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A handout photo made available by Taiwan’s Defence Ministry shows a Chinese air force Yun-8 transport plane intruding Taiwan’s Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ) on 19 September 2020.

According to Taiwan’s Defence Ministry, 19 Chinese warplanes crossed the central line in Taiwan Strait on the morning of 19 September 2020.

Taiwan reportedly deployed warplanes to chase them off. This is the second day that Chinese jets cross the central line in Taiwan Strait to enter Taiwan’s ADIZ, after 18 Chinese jets entered Taiwan air space on 18 September 2020.

China has stepped up military operations as a warning to Taiwan seeking closer ties with the United States as well as independence.

Via EPA-EFE/TAIWAN DEFENCE MINISTRY

