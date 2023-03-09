Choupo-Moting strikes as Bayern cruise past PSG

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Bayern Munich forward Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting scored against his former club and Serge Gnabry added a late second as the Germans beat Paris St Germain 2-0 on Wednesday to reach the Champions League quarter-finals.

The 33-year-old Choupo-Moting, who played for PSG from 2018-20, tapped in from Leon Goretzka’s assist in the 61st minute and substitute Gnabry struck in the 89th minute to seal the hosts’ 3-0 aggregate win after a 1-0 victory in Paris.

The Germans made sure of their last-eight spot after shutting out PSG superstars Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe and are one of the title favourites going into the last eight.

“In the first half, we didn’t do what we had talked about t before very well,” Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann said. “There was too much space.

“But we defended better in the second half and were dangerous on the ball. In the end, we deserved to win.”

“If we show maximum hunger with emotion and we couple that with our quality then we can achieve anything.”

PSG’s long wait to win Europe’s premier club trophy for the first time goes on.

