Christmas and Brexit uncertainty lead to queues amid disruption fears

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Guardian – Brexit uncertainty on top of the usual volume of Christmas traffic have caused huge queues in Kent, with a line of lorries stretching five miles up the M20 as they head for the Channel tunnel.

Many businesses are stockpiling goods in an effort to avoid disruption to cross-Channel deliveries, which is expected to occur when Britain leaves the EU at the end of December. With the prospect of a no-deal Brexit looming, uncertainty has been growing among businesses about the impact the departure might have.

Combined with the normal increase in activity around Christmas, this has frequently caused travel delays for freight drivers in recent weeks.

A government report published on Saturday said businesses were being “held back” by the lack of a trade deal with the EU, with negotiators warning that a no deal was looking likely

