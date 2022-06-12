Church calls genetic testing ‘discriminatory’ / Malta News Briefing – Sunday 13 June 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Church calls genetic testing ‘discriminatory’

The Church claimed in a position paper that changes to IVF law that will allow genetic testing on embryos are “discriminatory” and will harm human life.

They claim that the proposed revisions will allow embryos with certain genetic disorders to be “frozen forever,” resulting in discrimination between future babies who will live and those who will be frozen. Parliament is presently debating a variety of proposed revisions to the law that governs IVF, including a slew of measures to expand treatment for infertility-stricken families.

Man wanted by Italian police arrested

A Maltese man who was wanted by the Italian police was arrested on Saturday. He is expected to face prosecution in Catania for his involvement in a narcotics trafficking ring. He was hauled to court today and was denied bail; his extradition request to Italy will be heard later this month. John Spiteri, was arrested at his house in Qrendi on Friday on a European arrest warrant filed by Italian authorities who wanted him to face serious accusations in a Catania court, according to police. John Spiteri’s plea for extradition to Catania to face charges stems from his membership in organised crime.

Covid-19 Update

The health authorities said 166 new Covid-19 cases were registered on Saturday taking the active case tally to 1,615. There was also one more death, as the tally of victims now reached 724. The number of cases registered in Malta is now 95,995, with 93,260 recoveries.