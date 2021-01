Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont carries an interview with Fr Marco Portelli, the Church delegate responsible for the care with separated persons. The priest said that separation, very often, leads to problems related to loneliness.

The paper reports that the parish priest and a parishioner have both been fined €58 for calling each other a liar in an argument. The Magistrate hearing the case ordered the pair to stay out of each other’s ways for a year.

