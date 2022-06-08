Cineworld cancels screenings of film The Lady of Heaven in the UK after protests

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Protestors against the screening of a “blasphemous” film that claims to tell the true story of the daughter of the Prophet Muhammed have led to a major cinema chain pulling its showings.

Cineworld said on Tuesday that it was cancelling all screenings of The Lady of Heaven after demonstrations outside the chain’s venues in Birmingham, Bolton, Bradford and Sheffield.

“Due to recent incidents related to screenings of The Lady of Heaven, we have made the decision to cancel upcoming screenings of the film nationwide to ensure the safety of our staff and customers,” Cineworld said in a statement.

The Lady of Heaven, described by those behind it as a story separated by 1,400 years, has angered some Muslims for its depiction of Islam’s prophet. They also argue the film inaccurately depicts early Islamic history.

Earlier this week, protesters gathered in front of Sheffield Cineworld to demand that the screening be cancelled.

An online petition was launched to ban the “totally offensive and racist” film.

