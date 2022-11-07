CL draws: Liverpool to play Real Madrid in final rematch

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The draws for the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League were held in Lyon, providing some fascinating ties. Liverpool have been handed the opportunity to revenge last year’s final when they meet up with Real Madrid. PSG, who surprisingly finished their group in second place behind Benfica, paid the prize with a tough tie with Bayern Munich.

The full draw is as follows.

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City

Club Bruges vs SL Benfica

Liverpool vs Real Madrid

AC Milan vs Tottenham Hotspur

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Napoli

Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea

Inter Milan vs Porto

Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich

The round of 16 ties will be played on February 14, 15, 21 and 22, and the return legs on March 7, 8, 14 and 15.

