CL: Man City win thriller with Real Madrid 4-3

After one of the greatest of Champions League semi-final clashes, Manchester City will take a 4-3 lead into the second leg of their tie against Real Madrid following an extraordinary encounter at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday (April 26).

A breathtaking and relentlessly fast game, packed with chances, moments of individual brilliance and a smattering of defensive lapses, was a treat for the spectators but leaves City, who had the better of the game, with the slenderest of leads to defend at the Santiago Bernabeu next Wednesday.

Real’s Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti had mixed feelings after an entertaining night and left with some regrets but there was a hint of optimism in his analysis.

“We started the match really poorly. We were too bland. They scored two goals and from there, the team showed what they’ve showed as of late. A great ability to react. We reacted really well. We were in the match until the end. I think the match evaluation is pretty clear. We have to defend better. We played the ball well. We had lots of opportunities. It is clear that for the second leg, defending better is of utmost importance,” Ancelotti told a news conference following the loss.

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola hailed the spectacular football his side played in their 4-3 Champions League semi-final first-leg win over visitors Real Madrid on Tuesday, even if he was not completely satisfied with the scoreline.

The exhilarating encounter in which City held a two-goal advantage on three occasions, was only the second Champions League semi-final to see both sides score three or more goals, after Dynamo Kyiv against Bayern Munich in 1999.

The standard of football on show was breathtaking, with City especially sweeping forward at every opportunity much to their Spanish manager’s delight.

“For our fans all around the world and for Manchester City, we are so proud,” Guardiola told BT Sport.

“What we have done with the ball and without the ball, creating chances and chances, I can’t ask anything else. I say to the players to rest. Both teams want to attack and have the quality to play. The football was a fantastic spectacle.

“Congratulations to (Real coach) Carlo (Ancelotti) and his team as they are so good. At the same time, we saw ourselves that we can be at their level.”