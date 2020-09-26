Clashes, injuries during anti-lockdown protests in London

Reading Time: < 1 minute

At least nine police officers and three demonstrators have been injured during clashes at an anti-lockdown protest in London’s Trafalgar Square – which saw 16 people arrested.

Two of the officers injured needed hospital treatment, the Metropolitan Police said.

Police and protesters clashed in London’s Trafalgar Square on Saturday after officers tried to break up a rally against coronavirus restrictions.

Thousands of anti-lockdown demonstrators had gathered in the British capital chanting “Freedom!” and waving banners with messages such as “No to mandatory vaccines,” “We do not consent” and “COVID-1984.”

But things turned violent when police ordered the crowd to disperse, warning protesters they were violating the very social distancing and mask-wearing rules they had come to demonstrate against.

DW /

