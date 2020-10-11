Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Italy, Sports

Co-pilot dies in Rally in Agrigento

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A fatal accident took place at the Rally Valle del Sosio in the Agrigento area, in Sicily.

One of the cars in the race lost control and ended up first against a pole and then against a tree.

The co-driver Salvatore Coniglio, 54, from San Cipirello (Palermo), lost his life.

The accident occurred along the provincial road 37, in the Favara di Burgio district, in the territory of Caltabellotta. The carabinieri of Caltabellotta and Sciacca are working on the reliefs to reconstruct the dynamics of the tragedy.

The driver of the car who was participating in the thirteenth edition of the rally was unharmed.

ANSA / Sky News Italia
