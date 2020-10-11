Co-pilot dies in Rally in Agrigento

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A fatal accident took place at the Rally Valle del Sosio in the Agrigento area, in Sicily.

One of the cars in the race lost control and ended up first against a pole and then against a tree.

The co-driver Salvatore Coniglio, 54, from San Cipirello (Palermo), lost his life.

The accident occurred along the provincial road 37, in the Favara di Burgio district, in the territory of Caltabellotta. The carabinieri of Caltabellotta and Sciacca are working on the reliefs to reconstruct the dynamics of the tragedy.

The driver of the car who was participating in the thirteenth edition of the rally was unharmed.

ANSA / Sky News Italia

