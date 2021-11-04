CoE postpones Rosianne Cutajar decision / Malta News Briefing – Thursday 4 November 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

CoE postpones Cutajar decision

The Council of Europe has postponed its decision as to whether to sanction Labour MP Rosianne Cutajar for possible ethical breaches, saying it needs will await for developments from the Maltese parliament. “Pending receipt of this information and the completion of the national parliamentary procedure, [the Council of Europe] decided to resume the consideration of this matter, no later than during the 2022 second part-session of the Assembly”, noted.

The CoE was discussing whether Cutajar was in breach of attacks when criticising a report on the rule of law in Malta without declaring a conflict of interest on the matter. However, the Council concluded that Cutajar’s failure to submit a declaration of interests since 2018 for four consecutive years “constituted a minor breach of the Code of Conduct” and decided to inform the Speaker of the Maltese parliament. (Times of Malta)

Mizzi defends Electrogas project at PAC

Former Labour Minister Konrad Mizzi defended the Electrogas project insisting that the selection process was fair.

hen remarks were passed by the Opposition MPs on Mizzi’s Panama account, he repeatedly mentioned the Capital One case, and the way the Maltese police had handled the money laundering case.

Speaking on the Auditor General report, Mizzi insisted his role was one which was concerned with policy.

“What the auditor general published on the Electrogas deal, does not compare to the BWSC report,” he said. He also said the auditor report clearly showed “Malta needed the project.”

Mizzi said that administrative shortcomings were normal, especially in a project of this magnitude,” he said. Most of the session was a shouting game between Mizzi and Opposition MPs.

Covid-19 Update: The uptick in coronavirus cases continued on Wednesday as 34 new cases were reported, partly compensated by 21 recoveries. Active cases stand at 251, nine of whom remain in hospital.