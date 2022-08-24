COLA to be paid in full – Finance Minister / Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 24 August 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

COLA to be paid in full – Fin Min

Finance Minister Clyde Caruana said that the high cost of living adjustment (COLA) must be paid in full to all employees. Reacting to calls by a number of employer bodies, including the Malta Chamber, to limit the impact on businesses, Caruana said that employers must continue to give employees the full rate, as they have done in the past. “In the budget speech I will read out the rate, and that rate must be given in full to the employees,” he told reporters on Tuesday: “If employers want to achieve some changes, they have to discuss those changes, even perhaps at shop floor level, with the unions”, he added. He also added that an additional mechanism will be in place to address the particular needs of lower-income groups, who will be receiving additional compensation to counter inflation. The Nationalist Party had insisted that COLA is paid in full but recommended that government covers part of it to alleviate the impact on business. (Times of Malta / Maltatoday)

Government cuts €100m in expenditure

Government has slashed some €100 million from its allocated budget, according to the Finance Minister. Clyde Caruana added that Government is “in the process of identifying further savings which should take place in the coming weeks”. Through a Facebook post, PN MP Justin Schembri lamented that one of the entities suffering cuts was the University of Malta, with at least 1.1m euro in funds slashed for this year. Caruana said that the cuts will be officially confirmed once the financial estimates will be published together with the budget speech later on this year. (Newsbook)

Maltese bouncer gets bail on grievious injury charges

A Maltese bouncer has been released on bail against a number of conditions, after being charged with having, in July, grievously injured a man with a punch following an argument between the man and his partner. The incident happened at Gianpula Complex. Azzopardi pleaded not guilty to the charge of grievously injuring the alleged victim.