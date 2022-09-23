Collective Exhibition THREAD opens tonight at Il-Kamra ta’ Fuq

Reading Time: 2 minutes

THREAD is a collective exhibition featuring works by three up and coming artists – Bernice Vassallo, Stefan Spiteri and Ebru Çinar – which opens today, the 23rd of September at Il-Kamra ta’ Fuq in Mqabba.

Melanie Erixon from Art Sweven, the curators of this exhibition explained that for this exhibition, these three artists found themselves experimenting a lot in the use of thread in their oeuvre and apart from this medium, they were also bound by the thematic of nature and organic forms which are almost always present in their works.

“Thread has a dual meaning here,” explains the curator. “It is the main medium in a number of these works, bringing out the organic made up sometimes of figurative leaves and at other times, it is representative of a series of paths creating subconscious or conscious fragmented labyrinths, all creating spaces that are harmonious, real, tangible, intangible or surreal.”

Ebru Çinar’s works show complex figurative compositions where thanks to the medium of thread she’s creating a certain flatness in perspective and an uneasy yet alluring lack of spatiality, which makes the narrative more intriguing and dreamlike.

Bernice Vassallo’s works on the other hand are very abstract in nature and show mastery of the art of sewing in various experimentations with this material. The compositions almost cerebral veins or paths which are intertwining and captivating as much as a labyrinth of delicate yet powerful cobwebs.

Stefan Spiteri’s works, although not employing the thread as the actual medium, still create a bond with the works of the other two artists, where the organic is highlighted through the use of leaves and the fascination for the linear executed in oils are in themselves creating a beautiful dialogue between all the works. Spiteri perceives these works as fragments of a complex network of passages with no exact route.

THREAD remains open to the public until the 17th of October.

