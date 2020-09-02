Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Colombia, Coronavirus

Colombia confirmed COVID-19 deaths top 20,000

Confirmed deaths in Colombia due to COVID-19 topped 20,000 as cases surpassed 624,000, the health ministry said in its daily update.

The Andean country has so far reported 20,052 deaths and 624,069 cases of the novel coronavirus. Active cases stand at 133,155.

This week Colombia ended its initial quarantine measures after nearly five months of national lockdowns.

Declared in late March by President Ivan Duque, the quarantine was called to slow the spread of COVID-19 and lead to the closure of thousands of businesses, causing joblessness to soar.

Colombia is now in a phase of selective quarantine, the government has said.

Restrictions on events and large crowds will continue this month while the government evaluates the spread of the virus, as more economic activity resumes with safety protocols in place.

